California girl escapes as would-be kidnapper tried to drag her into SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old girl escapes a kidnapping attempt in California. She was walking home from school when a man tried to pull her into his SUV. (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California --
A girl in California escaped from the hands of a would-be kidnapper, who nearly had her inside his SUV.

The 13-year-old middle school student was walking home when a man driving a Mercedes SUV began following her.

"He was honking and trying to get her attention, and she ignored him and continued on her way. He was on the opposite side of the street, then blocked her path (at an intersection)," San Diego Police Lieutenant Andrea Brown told KSWB. "He actually parked in front of her path, speaking to her very quietly so she had to kind of lean in to the vehicle, and at some point he actually grabbed her and tried to drag her into the vehicle."

The suspect is described as a white male between ages 50 and 60, with a white beard, driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area and other evidence, hoping someone may have spotted the vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionu.s. & worldCalifornia
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News