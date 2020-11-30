Houston police investigating after 4-year-old girl found dead in Huffman

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old girl was found dead at an apartment complex in Huffman, police say.It happened at the Lakewood Townhome Apartments on FM-1960 around 2 p.m. on Sunday.Police were called after paramedics arrived to the scene.The girl was rushed to a hospital in Kingwood where she later died.Details on the nature of the initial call were not immediately released. Eyewitness News learned several people were brought in by police for questioning on Sunday night.The incident remains under investigation.