14-year-old girl dies after she and sister struck by big rig while walking to school

LOS ANGELES, California -- A 14-year-old girl died after she and her 12-year-old sister were struck by a big rig while walking to school Thursday morning, police said.Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at approximately 7:56 a.m. LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said the girls had a green light. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them."They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the driver and said 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.The 12-year-old was described to be in grave condition.The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid. The driver and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation."Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something, but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.