14-year-old girl dies after she and sister struck by big rig while walking to school

LOS ANGELES, California -- A 14-year-old girl died after she and her 12-year-old sister were struck by a big rig while walking to school Thursday morning, police said.

Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at approximately 7:56 a.m. LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said the girls had a green light. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them.

"They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the driver and said 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.

The 12-year-old was described to be in grave condition.

The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid. The driver and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation.

"Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something, but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.

The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyexposition parkcar crashchildren injuriesteenagerssiblingscrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News