12-year-old girl burned on half of her body after trying viral 'fire challenge'

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl, 12, covered in burns after trying 'Fire Challenge'

DETROIT, Michigan --
A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital with severe burns after setting herself on fire in the so-called "fire challenge."

Timiyah Landers has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 49 percent of her body.

Timiyah's mother, Brandi Owens, told WXYZ she heard commotion outside of her bedroom on Friday.

"Next thing I know, she comes running through the hallway, past my bedroom, going into the bathroom on fire," Owens explained.

She and her fiance extinguished the flames that engulfed Timiyah and rushed the girl to the hospital.

The fire challenge involves pouring a flammable liquid on yourself and setting yourself on fire. It's usually caught on camera and posted online.

"My daughter knew better, she knew her right from her wrong," Owens said.

She adds that she's also upset with the websites that show the challenges.

"They need to delete this mess. It should be censored. Things like that should be censored. That's nothing that a kid's supposed to come across," Owens added.

She's now warning other parents about the dangerous online trend.

"Monitor your kids, especially if a friend comes over and says, 'Hey, I tried it before. Let's do it. It was fun.' With me, it was a blink of my eye, and now my daughter is fighting for her life," she said.

Timiyah will likely remain hospitalized for several more months and need multiple additional surgeries.

RELATED: 15-year-old severely burned in hot water viral challenge
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viralsocial mediafire challengeburn injuriesu.s. & worldMichigan
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News