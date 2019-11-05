Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood

It happened in May along a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood, but a sketch of the suspect has just been released.
HCSO-Child Abuse Unit needs your help identifying a male wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child. May•2019-Female was abducted, assaulted & raped when on a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood.— Captain M. Kinnard-Bing (@HCSO_D5Patrol) November 1, 2019
Anyone with info on the suspect call 713-830-3250. pic.twitter.com/lDeIEP0dbF
The sheriff's office says the victim was walking the trails near the Longwood Golf Club/Little Cypress Creek area off Louetta Road when she spotted the man.
The teen told deputies the man allegedly turned around, pushed her down and then sexually assaulted her in a grassy area.
"That's a very sick, sick person. That's very horrible for the 15-year-old girl and her family," resident Elaine Smith said.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white man with an average build, gray hair and possibly a tattoo on his right arm, near his bicep.
Neighbors told ABC13 the area is popular for walkers and bike riders, and is usually a safe place.
"It concerns me a great deal that there's that kind of activity going on in this neighborhood. It's generally known to be a pretty safe neighborhood," resident Larry Wright said.
The man is now wanted for sexual assault of a child. Anyone with information about him should call 713-830-3250.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.