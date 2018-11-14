Security guard who shot 6-year-old girl 'kept missing his target' as he fired at suspect: Prosecutors

EMBED </>More Videos

BACK AT HOME: Little Claire Tidwell will continue with physical therapy while using a walker to get around.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 6-year-old girl who was accidentally shot while waiting at a McDonald's drive-thru is back at home with family.

Claire Tidwell was photographed with her family Wednesday, just two days after being shot in the leg by a security guard who tried to stop a robbery at a north Houston T-Mobile store.

Claire is using a walker to get around and will continue with physical therapy. Her mother told Eyewitness News Claire is still in pain but was excited to go home. Tuesday, she spent three hours in surgery while doctors removed the stray bullet from her left leg.

Christopher Bradley, 28, appeared in court earlier Wednesday. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl is expected to leave the hospital Wednesday as a security guard has been charged in her accidental shooting.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl shot during theft at Houston T-Mobile store

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Airline in north Houston. Authorities say Bradley, who was not in uniform, saw 18-year-old Earnest Hudson stealing an iPhone.

"I can't really say what Chris was thinking," said Sherhonda Bradley, Christopher's mother. "I just think the adrenaline was pumping really fast and he was not thinking."



Hudson ran out, triggering the alarm. Bradley confronted him outside of the store. During the confrontation, he pointed his gun at Hudson, who took off.

Bradley chased after him, firing "an unknown amount of times," prosecutors said. Bradley followed Hudson toward the right side of the McDonald's drive-thru, where Claire and her family were at the time. Claire was sitting in the back seat of her family's vehicle.

Prosecutors said Bradley "kept missing his target," but he did end up hitting Hudson several times.

EMBED More News Videos

6-year-old accidentally shot by security guard walking after surgery



Hudson was taken to the hospital, where he's expected to survive. However, Bradley also hit Claire while she was in the car.

"He's sick about it, you know? Because it was never his intention for that little girl to get a bullet in her leg," said Sherhonda. "He's not a vigilante, he's not a crazy man. Chris is a loving, caring man. He's very compassionate about life and about people."

Claire's femur was fractured, which required the surgery. She may still have serious nerve damage.
EMBED More News Videos

6-year-old girl takes first steps after being hit by stray bullet during robbery



"This is going to be expensive and it's going to be long term. This is something that's not just going to be she gets out of the hospital and she's back to normal," Claire's aunt Jessica Montanez told ABC13.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Claire's expenses and recovery.

Claire's family says she's doing well and told them, "I'm going to be OK."

As for Bradley, a judge set his bond at $30,000.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securityshootingchild shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Son shot and killed his dad to protect himself and his mom
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Wrong-way driver killed in 100 mph crash on I-10
Texas A&M fraternity suspended after Houston teen's death
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filthy home
Pilot killed in jet crash at US Air Force base in Texas
Police check vehicle for evidence after Lamar HS student's murder
Show More
Can the changing temperatures make you sick?
Road debris on I-45 damages nearly 20 vehicles
Man shot to death after drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
More News