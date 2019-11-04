Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of abducting, assaulting and raping a girl while she was on a walking trail in Cypress.

It happened in May along a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood, but a sketch of the suspect has just been released.



The sheriff's office says the victim was walking the trails near the Longwood Golf Club/Little Cypress Creek area off Louetta Road when the man raped her.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man with an average build, gray hair and possibly a tattoo on his right arm, near his bicep.

He's wanted for sexual assault of a child. Anyone with information about him should call 713-830-3250.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressrapeassault
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect could be incompetent to stand trial
Aspiring rapper dead in SUV after crashing into dry cleaners
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Neighbors re-create Halloween for 6-year-old girl
1 surprising item shoppers should buy on Black Friday
Man charged in connection with woman found dead on walking trail
Moisture returns bringing back cloud cover, slight rain chances
Show More
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Man killed in hit-and-run was dragged: Constable
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
More TOP STORIES News