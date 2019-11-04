Girl abducted, raped while walking trails in Cypress neighborhood

HCSO-Child Abuse Unit needs your help identifying a male wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child. May•2019-Female was abducted, assaulted & raped when on a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of abducting, assaulting and raping a girl while she was on a walking trail in Cypress.It happened in May along a walking trail in the Longwood Village neighborhood, but a sketch of the suspect has just been released.The sheriff's office says the victim was walking the trails near the Longwood Golf Club/Little Cypress Creek area off Louetta Road when the man raped her.Authorities describe the suspect as a white man with an average build, gray hair and possibly a tattoo on his right arm, near his bicep.He's wanted for sexual assault of a child. Anyone with information about him should call 713-830-3250.