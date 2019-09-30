Girl who claimed white classmates cut her dreadlocks admits she made the story up, school says

SPRINGFIELD, Virginia -- A northern Virginia girl has recanted her accusation that three classmates grabbed her and cut her dreadlocks on the playground of a private school.

The Washington Post reports that the girl's family issued an apology Monday to the boys, the school and the community.

Last week the 12-year-old girl told multiple media outlets that three of her sixth-grade classmates at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield called her hair "ugly" while they assaulted her at recess. The girl is African American and said her attackers were white. The story received national attention.

The school's principal, Stephen Danish, sent a statement to parents Monday confirming the allegations were false. He said the school feels "tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict."

Video above is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiahairbullyingschoolu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Judge calls death 'likely outcome' for suspected deputy killer
Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to slain deputy's family
What you can do tonight to honor murdered Deputy Dhaliwal
What to know about Sikhism, the faith of Deputy Dhaliwal
Fall arrived, but someone forgot to tell Houston's weather
ABC13's The Midday
Show More
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Houston boutique caters to curvy brides
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
Off-duty trooper saves choking 5-year-old
Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
More TOP STORIES News