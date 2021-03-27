Judge sets bond at $250,000 for man accused of Pasadena attacks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge Saturday set bond for a man accused of killing his neighbor while she slept in her Pasadena home and terrorizing another family nearby in a separate incident.35-year-old Gilbert Viera was held on $250,000 bond after his case was heard in Harris County Probable Cause Court overnight.Viera faces three felony charges for the two home invasions, one in which a woman, 70-year-old Patrice Ward, died after she was beaten in bed Tuesday at the Willow Oaks Townhomes. Ward, a resident there for 30 years, lived just two doors down from Viera. Police called him a person of interest in her murder.Viera is charged in another home invasion Thursday morning less than a mile away on Harris Avenue.In court Saturday morning, the judge pointed out how vicious the attacks were."He is alleged to have broken into a stranger's house and alleged to have beat them as they lay in their bed with either a tire iron or a gun," the judge said. "It's not clear, because they were asleep when the beatings began."The judge also mentioned Viera is accused of choking an inmate inside the downtown jail for no reason. Viera was just released from prison in November.On Saturday, the judge noted Viera's criminal history, including four felony and five misdemeanor convictions between 2017 and 2003. Viera was not present for the overnight court appearance.