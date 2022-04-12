celebrity deaths

Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says; actor known for unique voice

EMBED <>More Videos

2-Minute Warning: Gilbert Gottfried

CHICAGO -- Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

In a message posted to the actor's Twitter page, the Gottfried family said that he died "after a long illness."

Please note: The video in the player above is from 2019 appearance.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the message said.



Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.


Gottfried began doing standup as a teenager in New York City. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children's television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

"Gilbert's brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but," Gottfried's friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. "Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder."

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
TOP STORIES
Staffers indicted in $11M contract investigation appear in court
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
HISD offering $10K stipend to bring teachers to struggling campuses
Police chief embroiled in $300K OT pay scandal to exit department
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Houston teen
More rain expected today with a chance for severe weather
Historic NASA simulator moves to permanent home at flight museum
Show More
Beloved Polish restaurant in League City to close after 6 years
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
Police arrest mother accused of shooting ex during child drop-off
Tables turn on robbery suspects at SE Houston car dealership, HPD says
Airbnb party shooting 'could have been avoided,' neighbor says
More TOP STORIES News