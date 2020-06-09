Society

TSU offers George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University announced Tuesday that it plans to honor the memory of George Floyd by providing his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, with a full scholarship to the university.

"This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," said TSU's chairman of the Board of Regents, Albert H. Myres. "We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad's loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life."

RELATED: George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out

The scholarship comes moments after more than 500 mourners attended the funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

The four-hour service included actors Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, J.J. Watt of the NFL's Houston Texans and many others.

The service and burial bring to a close nearly a week of memorials and remembrances of Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis inspired protests around the world.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonscholarshiptexas southern universitygeorge floydcollege
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's laid to rest after emotional service
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Mayor Turner to sign executive order banning use of chokeholds
2 people found dead during welfare check for mom
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Show More
Woman once tied to Denny's chokehold death fired as officer
Front brings chance for t-storms, humidity drop overnight
Speed artist creates George Floyd portrait during memorial service
George Floyd death could be biggest moment in racial history
JJ Watt and Jamie Foxx among guests at Floyd's funeral
More TOP STORIES News