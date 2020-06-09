TSU offers George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University announced Tuesday that it plans to honor the memory of George Floyd by providing his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, with a full scholarship to the university."This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," said TSU's chairman of the Board of Regents, Albert H. Myres. "We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad's loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life."The scholarship comes moments after more than 500 mourners attended the funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.The four-hour service included actors Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, J.J. Watt of the NFL's Houston Texans and many others.The service and burial bring to a close nearly a week of memorials and remembrances of Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis inspired protests around the world.