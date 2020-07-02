Alleged Jeffrey Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into federal custody

NEW YORK -- Jeffrey Epstein's alleged longtime facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell is in custody and expected to be charged by federal authorities Thursday.

She was taken into custody in New Hampshire.

It is alleged that Maxwell facilitated Epstein with teen girls for sex.

She is charged out of the Southern District of New York, which has never stopped investigating Epstein's associates even after his death by suicide at MCC-Manhattan.

Maxwell, 58, has been accused by several women of enabling, facilitating or participating in their abuse.

She has previously denied wrongdoing.

Last week, a fund set up to compensate Epstein's victims opened for claims, enabling dozens of women attacked by the financier when they were as young as 14 to seek a cut of his $630 million estate.

A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund last month, facilitating payouts to women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s. He'd long ago been convicted of charges in Florida state court.

