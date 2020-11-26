Man and woman found dead at southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of S. Gessner Road.

A call reporting a shooting came in to police a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man dead in the parking area.

The door to one of the apartments had been kicked open, police say. A woman was found dead inside.

Officers found the woman's ex-husband in the apartment. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Police say a 7-year-old boy was not in the apartment at the time. They say the woman killed is believed to be his mother. The child was nearby with a babysitter and was unhurt during the shooting.

The victims' identities were not immediately made public.

In 2020, murder is up more than 46% in Houston.

In 2020, the city is dealing with 44% more homicides than last year at this time.

