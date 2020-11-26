Man and woman found dead at southwest Houston apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8083030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In 2020, the city is dealing with 44% more homicides than last year at this time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of S. Gessner Road.A call reporting a shooting came in to police a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday.When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man dead in the parking area.The door to one of the apartments had been kicked open, police say. A woman was found dead inside.Officers found the woman's ex-husband in the apartment. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.Police say a 7-year-old boy was not in the apartment at the time. They say the woman killed is believed to be his mother. The child was nearby with a babysitter and was unhurt during the shooting.The victims' identities were not immediately made public.In 2020, murder is up more than 46% in Houston.