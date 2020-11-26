Man and woman found dead at southwest Houston apartment

A call reporting a shooting came in to police a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man dead in the parking area.
The door to one of the apartments had been kicked open, police say. A woman was found dead inside.
Officers found the woman's ex-husband in the apartment. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
Police say a 7-year-old boy was not in the apartment at the time. They say the woman killed is believed to be his mother. The child was nearby with a babysitter and was unhurt during the shooting.
The victims' identities were not immediately made public.
In 2020, murder is up more than 46% in Houston.
