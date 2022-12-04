'How about me': Man comments on 'most wanted' post on Facebook, gets arrested

Christopher Spaulding arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation

Christopher Spaulding, a Georgia man, commented on the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office's "most wanted" post on Facebook and got arrested.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia man's comments on a sheriff's department Facebook post helped to get him arrested this week.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office post of its "most wanted" list caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding, who was moved to comment "how about me?"

The sheriff's office saw it and confirmed Spaulding had two outstanding warrants with the message "we are on the way."

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation, CNN reported.

As of Sunday, Spaulding's comment had over 1,000 reactions on Facebook.

Rockdale County is located southeast of Atlanta.

