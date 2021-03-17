Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.


Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.

He said all four victims were female, and "It appears that they may be Asian."

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.


A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m.

Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

As a result of the shootings, the NYPD's Critical Response Command has been deployed to Asian communities throughout New York City.

However, they say there are no specific threats and is being done out of an abundance of caution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiadeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man shot and killed by officers sue HPD for $100M
Acevedo near tears and fiery in 1 of his last HPD briefings
Family resorted to jumper cables to charge man's respirator
A cold front brings showers and a few storms Wednesday
Dad of 3 kids killed in crash sends message to accused driver
Border Patrol stopped illegal crossings 100K times last month
Texas-based jets launching seasonal starting at $149
Show More
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Part of baby's skull removed after officer accidentally shot child
Houston Texans add QB Tyrod Taylor on 1-year, $12.5M deal
YouTuber accused of theft in real estate scam
ERCOT bill uncertain as PUC chair is caught in call promising profits: Report
More TOP STORIES News