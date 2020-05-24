Georgia man charged in shooting at The Post Oak Hotel

NEW: Here is the man accused of pulling a gun and shooting another man several times at the Post Oak Hotel early this morning. Sources tell me Kevin Wright is from Georgia. He is currently being held on 30k bond. Victim is still in hospital https://t.co/OsMs9vf9qB pic.twitter.com/igXTwbZrgT — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument outside the lobby of a posh Uptown hotel erupted into gunfire Sunday that ended with one man shot multiple times and another in police custody.It happened at the Post Oak Hotel some time before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.Two hotel guests got into an argument when one of them began shooting, according to Houston police. The victim, from Louisiana, was struck multiple times.The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Kevin Wright of Georgia, was taken into custody with the help of hotel staff, according to executive assistant police chief Troy Finner. He's now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.He posted a $30,000 bond Sunday night, though he remains at the Harris County Jail.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights and was in critical condition, Finner said. According to court documents, the victim claims he did not know Wright.Finner said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Investigators were reviewing hotel surveillance video which captured the shooting.Wright is expected back in court on Wednesday.The 250-room hotel, known for its upscale luxury offerings, was built by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta and opened in 2018.