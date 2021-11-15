3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

EMBED <>More Videos

3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

HAWKINSVILLE, GA -- The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said.

Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

They had two Tasers and were last in a stolen white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate CMP8628, the GBI said.



One of the five escapees, Tyree Jackson, was taken into custody Sunday, the GBI said.

A second inmate, Lewis Wendell Evans III, was taken into custody late Sunday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles south of Atlanta, the GBI said.

As the search continues for the remaining three escapees, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests, the GBI said.

Authorities are still looking for three men who escaped Pulaski County Jail in Georgia, on Nov. 12. From left, Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiainmatescrimeescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News