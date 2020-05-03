Society

George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message

Former President George W. Bush delivered a message Saturday on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, invoking inspiration while asking Americans to put aside their differences.

The three-minute video was a rare public commentary from the former president, who led the country during another crisis: The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



"Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving and to embrace unavoidable new duties," Bush said. "I have no doubt, none at all, that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America."

The former president's message is part of a project called, "The Call to Unite," a livestreaming event led by Tim Shriver, who is chairman of Special Olympics. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have also recorded videos for the project, which also includes messages from Shiver, Oprah Winfrey, and dozens of others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybill clintonoprah winfreyjimmy cartercoronavirussocial mediaspecial olympicscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpoliticscovid 19 pandemicgeorge w. bushcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD: No indication that helicopter was shot down
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Houston mayor says virus has still not left city, urges caution
Sunday temps climbing, but relief comes next week
Local shops hope beaches reopening will bring back business
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Vintage aircraft flyover planned for Houston on Friday
Warren Buffett remains optimistic about future despite COVID-19
Neighbor shoots man trying to help wife in car crash
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
17-year-old shot, killed by cousin in home in NE Houston
More TOP STORIES News