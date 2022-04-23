Houston Astros

Houston Astros facing former star George Springer for 1st time since his departure last year

Toronto Blue Jays slotted the star centerfielder as their designated hitter for Saturday's game at Minute Maid Park.
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about George Springer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have little time to lick their wounds from a collapse to the Toronto Blue Jays as Houston rides a three-game losing streak into a Saturday afternoon game.

And the prospect of getting back to .500 has been compounded with what should be the storyline of the Astros' early part of the season: facing former star George Springer for the first time.

Springer, who left Houston in free agency back in January 2021 when he reportedly agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal, is in the lineup for Toronto as the designated hitter and leadoff in the batting order.



The limited role keeps the former World Series MVP from his regular centerfield duties coming off of a forearm injury sustained earlier this week when he was hit by a pitch.

Before this series, Springer, who spent seven seasons with the Astros, never faced Houston in two scheduled series last season due to injury, and he was kept out of Friday's game as a precaution.

So, how will fans at Minute Maid Park welcome No. 4 when he takes the very first pitch of the game? First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Well, we know how the Astros players themselves reacted before Friday's game when they offered hugs with their former teammate.



"Always a good time to welcome back George," the Astros posted on Twitter, along with a picture of Springer and Alex Bregman.

And for anyone wondering, Houston potentially gets its first look against similarly departed former star Carlos Correa on May 10 when the 'Stros head up to Minnesota.

Bigger picture: Astros riding a three-game skid



As for the hometown Astros, fans were treated to a roller coaster of emotions during Friday's series opener with Toronto.

Houston's early 3-0 lead in the third inning evaporated when Justin Verlander allowed the tying runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including two solo home runs.

With bats quiet thereafter, Houston allowed the the Blue Jays' go-ahead run in the ninth inning. Not even runners on the corners for the 'Stros in the bottom half of the ninth produced a game-saving chance, and Houston lost 4-3, dropping to 6-7 in the early season.

And for the 'Stros fans, here's something for the trivia books: Jose Urquidy will be the first Astros pitcher to face George Springer.

After Saturday, the Astros and Blue Jays play one more in Houston Sunday afternoon. The 'Stros may see more of Springer pretty quickly when Houston heads up north for a three-game series starting next Friday.

In the meantime, we've uncovered some of Springer's big moments and big stories during his H-Town days:
Astros player George Springer gave a special fan the gift of a lifetime (from 2019)
EMBED More News Videos

Six-year-old gets gift of a lifetime from Astros' player George Springer



George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign (from 2018)

EMBED More News Videos

George Springer joins the Shred Hate campaign to help fight bullying.



George Springer helps open refurbished field in Spring Branch (from 2018)
EMBED More News Videos

Astros' George Springer helps open newly redone baseball field



George Springer inspires young fans coping with stutters (from 2017)
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astro George Springer is inspiring local children as they cope with stutters.



And now for something absolutely precious, we've unearthed photos of Springer from his youth, which was first presented in 2014:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballtoronto blue jays
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Springer may face Astros this weekend for 1st time since leaving
Astros take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays
Chapman double in 9th leads Blue Jays over Astros 4-3
Astros and Trees for Houston to give away 2,500 trees Saturday
TOP STORIES
HPD uses spike strips to stop woman driving during 30 minute chase
Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash
Girl, 4, dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed
Warm, windy weekend ahead, but hope for needed rain on Monday
Young man found shot to death in NE Harris County
High profile trials to start next week after Harris Co. backlog
1 killed, 5 injured in fatal chase in NW Harris Co.
Show More
"He knew": mother says her son warned her he would be murdered
Galveston ISD employee out of a job after cryptocurrency mining
Soldier missing in river along border, Texas Army National Guard says
METROLift driver accused of harassing passengers
LyondellBasell closing not an 'indicative' trend, observer says
More TOP STORIES News