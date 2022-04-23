Houston Astros facing former star George Springer for 1st time since his departure last year

Always a good time to welcome back George. pic.twitter.com/2dF5BIDL2n — Houston Astros (@astros) April 22, 2022

Bigger picture: Astros riding a three-game skid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5407234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Six-year-old gets gift of a lifetime from Astros' player George Springer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4359064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George Springer joins the Shred Hate campaign to help fight bullying.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3410648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros' George Springer helps open newly redone baseball field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2571889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astro George Springer is inspiring local children as they cope with stutters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have little time to lick their wounds from a collapse to the Toronto Blue Jays as Houston rides a three-game losing streak into a Saturday afternoon game.And the prospect of getting back to .500 has been compounded with what should be the storyline of the Astros' early part of the season: facing former star George Springer for the first time.Springer, who left Houston in free agency back in January 2021 when he reportedly agreed to a, is in the lineup for Toronto as the designated hitter and leadoff in the batting order.The limited role keeps the former World Series MVP from his regular centerfield duties coming off of a forearm injury sustained earlier this week when he was hit by a pitch.Before this series, Springer, who spent seven seasons with the Astros, never faced Houston in two scheduled series last season due to injury, and he was kept out of Friday's game as a precaution.So, how will fans at Minute Maid Park welcome No. 4 when he takes the very first pitch of the game? First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.Well, we know how the Astros players themselves reacted before Friday's game when they offered hugs with their former teammate."Always a good time to welcome back George," the Astros posted on Twitter, along with a picture of Springer and Alex Bregman.And for anyone wondering, Houston potentially gets its first look against similarly departed former star Carlos Correa on May 10 when the 'Stros head up to Minnesota.As for the hometown Astros, fans were treated to a roller coaster of emotions during Friday's series opener with Toronto.Houston's early 3-0 lead in the third inning evaporated when Justin Verlander allowed the tying runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including two solo home runs.With bats quiet thereafter, Houston allowed the the Blue Jays' go-ahead run in the ninth inning. Not even runners on the corners for the 'Stros in the bottom half of the ninth produced a game-saving chance, and Houston lost 4-3, dropping to 6-7 in the early season.And for the 'Stros fans, here's something for the trivia books: Jose Urquidy will be the first Astros pitcher to face George Springer.After Saturday, the Astros and Blue Jays play one more in Houston Sunday afternoon. The 'Stros may see more of Springer pretty quickly when Houston heads up north for a three-game series starting next Friday.In the meantime, we've uncovered some of Springer's big moments and big stories during his H-Town days:And now for something absolutely precious, we've unearthed photos of Springer from his youth, which was first presented in 2014: