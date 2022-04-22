Houston Astros

George Springer out of Blue Jays' lineup Friday vs. Astros, but could play this weekend

The 2017 World Series MVP was unable to play in either Toronto-Houston series in 2021 due to injury.
Top 5 things you didn't know about George Springer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Astros fans are healing from the fresh wound left by Carlos Correa's departure, another former Houston star who chased green pastures and even greener paychecks re-enters the picture this weekend.

George Springer, who collected three All-Star appearances, a championship ring and the 2017 World Series MVP during his seven seasons in Houston, is in town as part of a three-game series between the Toronto Blue Jays, his current club, and the Astros, his former squad.

Springer left Houston in free agency back in January 2021 when he reportedly agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal to head up north.

Of course, Springer never faced Houston in two scheduled series last season due to injury. And it looks like injury would be the reason he's being kept out of Friday's series opener.

Springer got hit in the forearm by a pitch earlier this week, and he was sidelined for a game Thursday.

There is the potential, though, of him taking the field and returning to his patch of greenery on Minute Maid Park's centerfield in his first official action against his former team. He's considered day-to-day.

The Blue Jays-Astros series runs through Sunday.

In the meantime, we've uncovered some of Springer's big moments and big stories during his H-Town days:

Astros player George Springer gave a special fan the gift of a lifetime (from 2019)
Six-year-old gets gift of a lifetime from Astros' player George Springer



George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign (from 2018)
George Springer joins the Shred Hate campaign to help fight bullying.



George Springer helps open refurbished field in Spring Branch (from 2018)
Astros' George Springer helps open newly redone baseball field



George Springer inspires young fans coping with stutters (from 2017)

Houston Astro George Springer is inspiring local children as they cope with stutters.



And now for something absolutely precious, we've unearthed photos of Springer from his youth, which was first presented in 2014:

