George Lopez slapped with battery charge over 'MAGA' confrontation in Hooters

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian George Lopez is facing charges for a confrontation inside a Hooters restaurant in October.

Comedian George Lopez is headed to court on battery charges over an October "MAGA" confrontation that turned physical and was caught on camera.

A police report obtained by entertainment website TMZ confirms that a summons was delivered to the anti-Trump celebrity one day after grabbing a man's neck inside Hooter's restaurant in New Mexico. The incident, which was recorded with a cellphone camera, shows Mr. Lopez approaching a man while talking about "bull--."

"He's a bada. Look at him! He wants to fight me. Oh! George wants to fight me," a man says as his cellphone camera and seemingly his neck was grabbed by the comedian.

"The officer says he informed George he'd be receiving a court summons for misdemeanor battery and that George was compliant," TMZ reported Friday.

Mr. Lopez told officers that the restaurant patron was trying to goad him into violence with repeated pro-Trump rhetoric.

He is scheduled to appear in court sometime in December, the website reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebrityentertainmentNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Houston congressman accepts Pete Davidson's apology on SNL
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Show More
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
More News