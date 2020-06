EMBED >More News Videos Watch as dozens chant "George Floyd" at a paddle out event in honor of victims of racial injustice.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A peaceful gathering called "George Floyd Paddle Out" joined in Galveston Friday morning to honor the lives of all those who have died due to racial injustice.People were seen along 28th and Seawall, honoring Floyd with a moment of silence.Dozens of surfers took to the water with flowers.The organizers of the event said anyone was welcomed to bring surfboards and paddle out to the water or simply just stand with them along the beach with signs to show unity.People were also encouraged to bring chalk to create art.You can watch moments from the paddle out in the videos above.