"It's disgusting" says JJ Watt on video of George Floyd's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I've seen the video and I think it's disgusting. To me it doesn't make any sense." That's how Texans star JJ Watt started today as he tried to come to terms with the video that so much of the world has seen.Watt is obviously having a difficult time making sense of police in Minneapolis pinning down Houston native George Floyd until his death.Watt adds this, "Anybody who saw the video, I don't know how you can defend it. It's terrible. It's extremely difficult to watch."It's a significant statement from one of the biggest stars and leaders in the NFL. Watt joins others like LeBron James in taking a stand against the police actions seen on the video.