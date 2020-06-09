George Floyd

Houston may soon be home to George Floyd sports center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston may soon be home to the George Floyd sports center.

During Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, director of To God Be The Glory Sports, a Texas-based sports development group aimed at helping young athletes, announced he has secured a commitment for three acres of land in the Houston area to build a sports center in George Floyd's name.

"I just kept thinking about what could I do," said director Cyril White, who made the announcement during his speech at Floyd's funeral. "I had lot of support from around the world, from my different sponsors saying, 'Yes,' and I had one guy step up and say, 'Hey Cyril, I can definitely provide the real estate.'"

It's unclear where the land is located.

According to the program's website, Floyd joined the programs men's NCAA touring team in 1998.

"I started a college exhibition tour team touring around the country going to play different colleges and exhibition games," explained White. "Big Floyd, that was my first power forward. I would be calling around trying to get contracts with different schools and the coaches would ask me, 'Who was your big man?' and I would say, 'It's George Floyd,' They'd say, 'Oh, you got Big Floyd. Your team must be pretty good.'"

The service took place at The Fountain of Praise church, a place of worship that Floyd's family attended when he grew up, and one that had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While more than 6,300 people waited in long lines and in the heat to pay their respects at Monday's public visitation, only several hundred invited guests, some asked to wear white by the family, were allowed to attend what Pastor Remus E. Wright called "a celebration" of the 46-year-old.

PHOTOS: Remembering George Floyd across Houston as he is laid to rest in his hometown
Related topics:
sportshoustonblack lives matterprotestrace relationsracismgeorge floydfuneralu.s. & worldman killedsportspolice brutality
