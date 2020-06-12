4 wanted for attacking HPD officer with debris during protest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston police made as many as 200 arrests, many of which had charges dismissed later on, in the wake of a protest for George Floyd in downtown last month, law enforcement singled out four people who are wanted for throwing rocks, concrete, and wood at an officer.
HPD and Crime Stoppers released images of the four people they are seeking in connection with the assault back on May 29.
They said the individuals used construction debris on the officers in the 1400 block of Congress Street just before 10 p.m. that night.
Authorities were able to get images of the suspects through body-worn camera.
HPD said the targeted officer sustained serious injury, while others, including bystanders, were also hurt.
Police urge people who may recognize the individuals and can identify any of them to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or at the Crime Stoppers website.
A reward of up to $5,000 may be paid for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.
