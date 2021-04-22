vandalism

George Floyd mural in downtown Houston vandalized with racial slur

By
George Floyd mural in downtown Houston vandalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A racial slur was spray painted over a popular mural of George Floyd in downtown Houston on Thursday.

Someone wrote the words, "N***** lives don't matter" across the mural located on Chartres and Bell Streets.

The mural was created shortly after Floyd died when he was pinned under former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee last May. Eyewitness News has learned the Houston Police Department is investigating the incident.

The artist behind the painting has since covered up the slurs and restored the drawing.



Investigators told ABC13 there are no surveillance cameras in the area that they're aware of to help with their investigation.

The mural, which is located a couple of miles from where Floyd grew up in Third Ward, has become a popular place for people to take photos.

Across the country, the murder conviction of Chauvin has renewed calls for policing reforms and legislative action to address long-standing racial inequities.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
