Witness who was in George Floyd's car said he 'wants justice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the witnesses to George Floyd's final moments is now in Houston.As people remembered Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday, his friend Maurice Hall said he wants justice.Hall was one of the two people who were inside the vehicle with Floyd at the time of his death."First and foremost, Mr. Hall wants justice for his friend. He did not deserve to die that way, and Mr. Hall is willing to do whatever he needs to do to make that happen," said Hall's attorney Ashlee C. McFarlane.After Floyds tragic death, Hall hitchhiked to Houston.Records show Hall had outstanding warrants in Minnesota for drugs, a firearms charge and domestic assault.Once in Houston, DPS said at the request of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, they assisted with arresting Hall on Monday.Sources told ABC13 that once in custody, Hall spoke with authorities in Minnesota and was released from jail.Hall's attorney said what he witnessed on Memorial Day and the loss of his friend has been a lot for him to bear."This has obviously been a very traumatic experience for him and he's trying to take it day-by-day," McFarlane said.All four officers involved in Floyd's death have been arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was recorded with his knee on Floyd's neck for about seven minutes, had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.