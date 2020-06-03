Compelling images show historic and peaceful march for George Floyd in Houston

This was such a powerful moment. As things got tense between marchers and police, an Arizona State Football player was brought to tears. A stranger took a knee with him and started praying that he kept his courage to fight for change. https://t.co/57IeRqn4Ul pic.twitter.com/3Ae8KIW3vI — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) June 2, 2020

I’m at Polk and Chartres St. where Houston police have created a line to block protesters from getting to the other side of the street. That’s where another crowd of protesters have been seen throwing trash and water bottles. Police blocking off traffic in the area as well #abc13 pic.twitter.com/codKQiKPuw — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) June 2, 2020

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told @BunBTrillOG, 60,000 people showed up for the George Floyd march.



It started with prayer and is being closed with prayer, courtesy of @RealJohnGray. “This is our Emmett Till moment.” — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) June 2, 2020

This is how Houston marches! 👏🏻 I noticed Steven taking trash bags out of his bag and picking up garbage. Thank you, Steven. Thank you. #GeorgeFloyd #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/Lhi2NVWbx9 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) June 2, 2020

THIS IS HOUSTON: The family of #GeorgeFloyd is in downtown Houston for a march, and the city showed up to give them love. Tens of thousands are marching right now. Demanding justice. Demanding peace. This is how we Houston.

Scenes from #GeorgeFloyd demonstration at Houston City Hall. What you can’t hear are the chants of his name. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/UGcQJdBnzc — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) June 2, 2020

“He was a superstar to me.”



Byron Goosby says he spent his childhood looking up to his friend George Floyd. He wants people to know how loved “Big Floyd” was to so many. https://t.co/NhreHEV6cG pic.twitter.com/K3d5pgJAuO — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 2, 2020

A marcher fist-bumps an HPD officer while making their way to Houston’s city hall. A picture is worth a thousand words. 📸: @ImJessicaWilley @abc13houston #georgefloyd https://t.co/dUiVyk2mkX pic.twitter.com/9mdT8WzCSa — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) June 2, 2020

Four brothers & sisters are among the youngest participants in the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd rally. They are waiting at City Hall. #abc13 https://t.co/D4mDQVGoWk pic.twitter.com/IDNmfJCivR — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 2, 2020

Hundreds starting to show up for March lead by the family #GeorgeFloyd #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Hkxb6FlsMe — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) June 2, 2020

This week, I’ve talked to a lot of #GeorgeFloyd’s friends. They grew up, went to each other’s homes, played sports, & relied on each other for decades. They knew #BigFloyd before the tragedy. Now they’re preparing to be pallbearers. #abc13 https://t.co/jfTXrYBNps pic.twitter.com/U4fvDsVHFF — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 2, 2020

New: #GeorgeFloyd’s second grade teacher opens up: He wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice. She saved his assignment from 38 years ago. #abc13 https://t.co/JN1rm4Livf pic.twitter.com/ZBRhM9PeJJ — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) May 28, 2020

These are the people who played basketball with #GeorgeFloyd, read the Bible with Floyd, sang with Floyd, grew up with Floyd.



Next week, Floyd comes home to Houston to be buried.



Today, they march in his name. #BlackLivesMatter. https://t.co/k8ZtZawJw1 pic.twitter.com/YRonyMDMp2 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 2, 2020

"My brother wasn't about that." Terrence Floyd condemned violent protests after visiting the site where George was killed. "I just had to come down here, and let people know, just channel your anger elsewhere," he said. Details here -> https://t.co/GB0cV0Hz28. #abc13 #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/xf3bYaBdZw — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) June 1, 2020

Massive demonstration in Downtown Houston calling for justice for George Floyd. The largest demonstration of its kind I’ve seen here. Demonstrators marching outside city hall. Floyd is from Houston. https://t.co/zJJUHNU0vk #abc13 pic.twitter.com/uK93O8mS3N — Steven ABC13 (@StevenABC13) May 29, 2020

Thoughts: As a Houstonian & journalist who witnessed beautiful demonstrations yesterday in honor of #GeorgeFloyd -such as moments like this... I find that it tremendously outweighs small amount of agitators who wanted to turn things violent. This is what I choose to highlight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1WAWg3ykR — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- As protests continue over the death of George Floyd, our ABC13 crews and other Houston photographers have been sharing compelling images of the protesters and their powerful messages.Floyd, who friends knew as a "gentle giant," died while in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pressed his knee on his neck as Floyd was handcuffed.Below are social media posts from ABC13 reporters of the past protests and the June 2 historic march from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall.