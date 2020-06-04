Former UH star Galen Robinson honoring George Floyd and fights on for chance in NBA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6230246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WOW! This former U of H star used his platform to raise money in George Floyd's name with the use of his apparel company

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The coronavirus has not stopped the hustle of a former University of Houston basketball star who has been making shots in the goal in front of his house since he was a kid."This is where I got a lot of my battle scars," said Galen Robinson.Robinson was a star at UH, but he is still trying to find his way in the professional league.He is with the San Antonio Spurs G-League team in Austin."That was great," said Robinson. "It was extravagant. It is a world class organization. They treat you with respect. Treat you like a human. I feel like they really care for you."Robinson was at the George Floyd march in downtown on Monday, and earlier this week he created a dedication t-shirt for George Floyd through his company Substantial Worldwide.The pre-order sold out, and he is looking to donate all of the proceeds to a small charity."The George Floyd Fund has a goal of 1.5 million, and they are at like 7 or 8 million," said Robinson. "So my 4,000 will not make a big difference because they passed their goal. So, wherever this money is going to go, I want it to make a difference."