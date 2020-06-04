Former UH star Galen Robinson honoring George Floyd and fights on for chance in NBA

"This is where I got a lot of my battle scars," said Galen Robinson.
Robinson was a star at UH, but he is still trying to find his way in the professional league.
He is with the San Antonio Spurs G-League team in Austin.
"That was great," said Robinson. "It was extravagant. It is a world class organization. They treat you with respect. Treat you like a human. I feel like they really care for you."
Robinson was at the George Floyd march in downtown on Monday, and earlier this week he created a dedication t-shirt for George Floyd through his company Substantial Worldwide.
The pre-order sold out, and he is looking to donate all of the proceeds to a small charity.
"The George Floyd Fund has a goal of 1.5 million, and they are at like 7 or 8 million," said Robinson. "So my 4,000 will not make a big difference because they passed their goal. So, wherever this money is going to go, I want it to make a difference."
