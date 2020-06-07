Transportation for guests to George Floyd public viewing available

New: What you can expect if you want to come to the public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd next Monday. Reminder, funeral will be ticketed event. #abc13 #JusticeforGeorgesFloyd https://t.co/G5ys5F2Hi8 pic.twitter.com/LclVBMZpUW — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 4, 2020

George Floyd will be entombed in Pearland on June 9th at the Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen, south of beltway 8. From Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek, Cullen will be closed to roadway traffic.



For information, visit https://t.co/DDDxzkPqyZ

#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston. Thank you @Delta and @iah for your assistance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People who will be attending the public viewing of George Floyd on Monday will be provided with transportation.Guests will be taken to the Fountain of Praise Church from FountainLife Center and Kingdom Builders.The public viewing set is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.People attending will be required to social distance and to wear masks and gloves. Backpacks or large bags will not be allowed. Casual attire is permitted to attend the memorial.In addition, there will be only 15 people in the church at a time, and guests will not be able to stay any longer than 10 minutes after viewing.Only a quarter of the church's capacity will be used due to social distancing, and about half of those in attendance will be Floyd's family, a church source told ABC13.The funeral at the same church the following day is private.The funeral was already announced to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Pearland Police Department, Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.Floyd will be buried directly next to his mother.Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.