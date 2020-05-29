Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis in support of friend George Floyd

"It's not going for protesting. I'm going, period. I've always been a person to have my boots on the ground, and I just feel the need to be down there," he said.
Trae Tha Truth says Floyd was a friend of his. Floyd, 46, grew up in the Third Ward. He still has friends and family in Houston.
"They need to understand Houston, Texas, is out there, and that was somebody's family. That was somebody's friend. That was somebody's father. That was somebody's brother. Somebody's uncle that they took away. Just a good person from Houston, and they're wrong for that," the rapper told ABC13.
Overnight, about 40 people were arrested in Minneapolis as protesters ransacked businesses. Protesters set fire to the police precinct near where Floyd died.
"It's not just about the protest. I need to go to that town," Trae Tha Truth told Eyewitness News. "I need to be in front of the house where the man who murdered him is at. I need to be where my homie lost his life."
The Black Lives Matter group in Houston is organizing a protest today. If you'd like to march, meet at 2 p.m. at Discovery Green.
