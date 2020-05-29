George Floyd

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis in support of friend George Floyd

By
Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is headed to Minneapolis today, four days after Houston native, George Floyd, died in police custody there.

"It's not going for protesting. I'm going, period. I've always been a person to have my boots on the ground, and I just feel the need to be down there," he said.

Trae Tha Truth says Floyd was a friend of his. Floyd, 46, grew up in the Third Ward. He still has friends and family in Houston.

"They need to understand Houston, Texas, is out there, and that was somebody's family. That was somebody's friend. That was somebody's father. That was somebody's brother. Somebody's uncle that they took away. Just a good person from Houston, and they're wrong for that," the rapper told ABC13.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged, Minneapolis mayor says

Overnight, about 40 people were arrested in Minneapolis as protesters ransacked businesses. Protesters set fire to the police precinct near where Floyd died.

"It's not just about the protest. I need to go to that town," Trae Tha Truth told Eyewitness News. "I need to be in front of the house where the man who murdered him is at. I need to be where my homie lost his life."

The Black Lives Matter group in Houston is organizing a protest today. If you'd like to march, meet at 2 p.m. at Discovery Green.

MORE: Houston native killed during arrest in Minneapolis was 'gentle giant,' friends say

EMBED More News Videos

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video above shows part of the confrontation leading to George Floyd's death. Floyd moved from Houston to Minneapolis for a better life and was described as a gentle giant.



George Floyd death: Minneapolis police station torched amid protest
EMBED More News Videos

A police spokesman confirmed late Thursday that staff had evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, "in the interest of the safety of our personnel."



'Firing them is not enough' | George Floyd's sister wants justice after brother dies in police custody
EMBED More News Videos

WARNING; GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bridgett Floyd called the death of her brother George "devasting" and "heartbreaking" in an interview with "Good Morning America."



Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestprotestgeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
What police killings do to mental health of black Americans
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend deputy constable killed in accidental shooting
Deputy shot to death was supposed to be at daughter's graduation
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Mom left 4 small kids alone to get hair done, deputies say
HPD officer shoots man who attacked him with metal pipe
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Show More
A look back at Houston-area friendly fire incidents
Texas A&M Regents approve plan to open campuses this fall
Drive-by shooting leaves intersection shut down for hours
Massive US-59 closure could delay your weekend plans
Texas sued by families near flood-prone stretch of I-10
More TOP STORIES News