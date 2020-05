Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis in support of friend George Floyd

EMBED >More News Videos VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video above shows part of the confrontation leading to George Floyd's death. Floyd moved from Houston to Minneapolis for a better life and was described as a gentle giant.

EMBED >More News Videos A police spokesman confirmed late Thursday that staff had evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, "in the interest of the safety of our personnel."

EMBED >More News Videos WARNING; GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bridgett Floyd called the death of her brother George "devasting" and "heartbreaking" in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is headed to Minneapolis today, four days after Houston native, George Floyd , died in police custody there."It's not going for protesting. I'm going, period. I've always been a person to have my boots on the ground, and I just feel the need to be down there," he said.Trae Tha Truth says Floyd was a friend of his. Floyd, 46, grew up in the Third Ward. He still has friends and family in Houston."They need to understand Houston, Texas, is out there, and that was somebody's family. That was somebody's friend. That was somebody's father. That was somebody's brother. Somebody's uncle that they took away. Just a good person from Houston, and they're wrong for that," the rapper told ABC13.Overnight, about 40 people were arrested in Minneapolis as protesters ransacked businesses. Protesters set fire to the police precinct near where Floyd died."It's not just about the protest. I need to go to that town," Trae Tha Truth told Eyewitness News. "I need to be in front of the house where the man who murdered him is at. I need to be where my homie lost his life."The Black Lives Matter group in Houston is organizing a protest today. If you'd like to march, meet at 2 p.m. at Discovery Green.