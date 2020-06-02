Most powerful moments from march for George Floyd in Houston

Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee of solidarity.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and several other officers kneel during moment of silence at the march for George Floyd. https://t.co/RgAZYz52jj pic.twitter.com/f7VG54pfqU— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 2, 2020
During the march, there was a moment of silence as thousands held their fists in the air. In the middle of all of this, Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen also led a prayer with members of Floyd's family.
.@JoelOsteen marching in #GeorgeFloydProtest #abc13 pic.twitter.com/wgN0Cxojds— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) June 2, 2020
Other memorable moments included ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson's father, Rev. Bill Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, joining the march and giving a speech.
“ keep mobilized and don’t let this be a one day event.”— Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) June 2, 2020
HE MADE IT THERE!!
My Dad Rev Bill Lawson speaking on stage at City Hall with @lakewoodchurch pastor @JoelOsteen
At 91 and with a history of civil rights leadership, it was critical to him to take part. pic.twitter.com/FcXz26iw49
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Hometown Hero Trae Tha Truth, Houston rapper Bun B and other Houston-area activists gave compelling speeches about how we can enforce change after today's march.
What a moment as thousands of peaceful protestors took a knee in a moment of silence for George Floyd here in Houston. https://t.co/1JCcHYMyNm pic.twitter.com/VLK16PbQwZ— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 2, 2020
Floyd's family members also led the march and spoke to crowds while at City Hall.
"WE FEEL THE LOVE." @ChauncyOnTV interviewed one of George Floyd's family member as they were marching with @TRAEABN and said they feel grateful for the support from the city of Houston. 🤘 #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/WIRQSNWocF pic.twitter.com/GkfftJ9UdR— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 2, 2020
Doctors from all over the Houston area also joined the march and stood in demonstration for George Floyd.
Horseback riders also joined the march and joined thousands in downtown Houston.
