ABC13 to host town hall on 'Black Lives Matter: Protests & Progress" Thursday

Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Department

Ashton P. Woods, Black Lives Matter Houston founder

Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Council member

Herbert Mouton, friend of George Floyd and co-founder of 88 C.H.U.M.P.

Jonathan Veal, childhood friend of George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall on Thursday night exploring how our country has changed nearly four months after George Floyd was killed during his arrest by police in Minneapolis.Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover are gathering community leaders and Floyd's childhood friends in Houston for a conversation measuring the effectiveness of international demonstrations, and the barriers to social justice that remain.The facts are clear: Black men and women are being killed by police at disproportionate rates. Statistics fromshow at least 59 Black people were killed by police following Floyd's death through Aug. 31 of this year.A Harvard University study released in June shows Black people areduring a police encounter than white people. Black people are also 1.3 times more likely to be killed while unarmed, compared to white people.Floyd's death sparked an international movement demanding accountability against the use of excessive force by police. Demonstrations swelled from Minneapolis to Memphis, Tenn., and Los Angeles, to Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Portland, Ore. Protests happened in more than 40% of U.S. counties, according to data by theBetween 15 million and 26 million people took to the streets this summer in the largest demonstrations in U.S. history. Millions of others joined protests globally, spanning from Canada, Europe, Oceania, Asia and Africa.Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward and was a 1993 graduate of Jack Yates High School. Following memorial services on June 4 in Minneapolis, June 6 in North Carolina, and June 8-9 in Houston, he was buried next to his mother in Pearland, Texas.The virtual town hall will air Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, andon Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android.