Bike riders pedal for George Floyd's birthday through Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Third Ward community and other notable Houstonians took part in a 16.5 mile bike ride to honor the life of Houston-native George Floyd.Floyd would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Oct. 14, before his tragic death was caught on camera in Minneapolis in May.His death sparked national outrage as the graphic video gained publicity showing an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.However, the Third Ward community is committed to making sure his legacy continues. Commissioner Rodney Ellis held a news conference on Saturday to celebrate Floyd's life.During the bike ride, the group made a stop at the recently unveiled mural which shows Floyd along with a reminder to 'Go Vote'.