Here are your headliners set to perform for the 2022 World Championship BBQ Contest at NRG Park

Ticket-holders will get to taste their delicious and smoky ribs, sausages, pork shoulders and more with a show on Feb. 24 through Feb. 26 at NRG Park.
Headliners are:
- George Ducas
- Pat Green
- Roger Creager
DJ Du, Chad Cooke Band and George Ducas will be performing on Thursday, Feb 24.
DJ DU, Braydon ZInk, Bri BAgwell and Pat Green will be performing on Friday, Feb. 25.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, DJ DU, Chris Colston, Jon Stork, Stephanie Urbina Jones & The Honky Tonk Mariachi, Randall King and Roger Creager will be performing on the final day of the cook off.
You can find out more about the cookoff at RodeoHouston.com.