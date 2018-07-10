George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

ROME, Italy --
Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment.

The daily says the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcelebrityitaly
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News