covid-19

FDA orders church in Angleton to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine

By
ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- As work toward a vaccine for the coronavirus goes on around the clock, the FDA has issued a warning about so-called miracle cures that are actually toxic chemicals.

An organization called Genesis 2 Church of Healing was the subject of the warning about "Miracle Mineral Solution." The solution is chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. The solution is capable of damaging the liver, kidneys and heart, and causing death.

SEE MORE: FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams

Three years ago, the person connected to the Angleton church was ordered to cease the sale and distribution of the mineral solution by the Harris County District Attorney's office.

It appears from the church's website that Miracle Mineral Solution has been repurposed for the coronavirus pandemic. The FDA has given the church 48 hours to stop promoting the products.

RELATED: Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent COVID-19, doctor says



Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angletoncoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News