Rep. Gene Wu files bill that would ban use of no-knock warrants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- State Rep. Gene Wu filed a bill this week that would ban no-knock warrants across Texas.

Wu's proposal, filed on Tuesday, comes nearly two years after a controversial botched drug raid caused the deaths of a Houston couple and led to murder charges for a police officer.

The bill would ban magistrates from issuing warrants that allow police to break into homes without warning.

In February 2019, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said either himself or a designated higher up must approve and sign off on the request. That warrant then must be signed by a district court judge and only SWAT members will execute those warrants.

READ ALSO: 6 former HPD officers charged with 15 felonies linked to deadly botched raid

In addition, when it comes to how the unit handles warrants, Wu's bill proposes a department's narcotics division to only execute "knock and announce warrants" with the use of ballistic shields for entries. If passed, the bill would go into effect on on Sept. 1, 2021.

To read the bill, visit the Texas legislature's website.

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinpolice involved shootingtexas politicshouston police departmenttexas newsdrug busthpd harding raidstate politicspoliticsraidhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing sergeant part of gang: court records
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners
Shelter in place issued due to large fire at recycling center
Houston musicians can get up to $5,000 through new fund
WWII vet brought to tears with surprise Veterans Day car parade
Suspect's relative claims self-defense in HPD shooting
Texas school district will require failing students to return to campus
Show More
Springer closer to potentially leaving only team he's played for
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Life expectancy is much lower in Black, brown communities, study says
Texans fire VP of Communications Amy Palcic
Rockets' stars unsure about team's direction, ESPN reports
More TOP STORIES News