Gender reveal stunt goes wrong as plane crashes in Texas

TURKEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Oh boy or girl! Gender reveals are all the rage. The parties can be fun to watch, but there have also been some disasters.

Another gender reveal stunt went wrong and it left one person injured.

Investigators say a stunt caused a small-plane crash in west Texas. The plane crashed last September in Turkey, Texas.

A pilot and passenger were flying low to dump 350 gallons of pink water for a friend's gender reveal.

The NT-B say the plane got too low and stalled. The pilot wasn't hurt, but the passenger received minor injuries.

In October, a family in Iowa inadvertently built a pipe bomb for a party that exploded and killed a grandmother.

Last year, an off-duty border patrol agent was ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution after his gender reveal caused a forest fire in Arizona.
