NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes

LIBERTY, New York -- A New York man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.The incident happened just before noon Sunday, with state police responding to a report of an explosion.Authorities say the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.The device exploded, resulting in Pekny's death. State police confirm he was the father-to-be.His brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, was transported to a medical center in Middletown, New York.The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.