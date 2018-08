Nearly 50 gas stations accused of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey are going to have to pay up.Some of the businesses allegedly charged as much as $8.99 a gallon for gasoline.This was during the time that a state disaster was declared, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office.In all, 48 gas stations reached a settlement with the state to refund nearly $170,000.Most of the accused gas stations are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.