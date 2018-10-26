Gas station clerk who disappeared after online date found safe, family says

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A gas station clerk whose family says she went missing after meeting a man on an online dating site has been found safe, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms.

ABC13 aired the story about 25-year-old Kamari Long-Garcia on Thursday. Authorities say that after news reports, Long-Garcia contacted several family members.

They don't believe she is in any danger.

Family members became concerned after they say she got into a Lyft on Oct. 12 at an apartment complex near Huffmeister Road.

The Lyft was sent by a mystery man and drove her into Houston for a date the two had planned. Long-Garcia's family said she had been missing for 13 days.

Long-Garcia works at the Exxon gas station on Barker Cypress Road near Cypress-North Houston Boulevard. Her boss, Harman Singh, said he's known Long-Garcia for years. He said at the time that he was growing more worried with each passing day because he would call her cell phone, but there was no answer.

Relatives confirmed Friday Long-Garcia is alive and well.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
