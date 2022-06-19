Gas station store clerk shot after telling group to leave the area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station store clerk was found shot on Saturday in west Houston after telling a group to leave, according to police.
HPD responded to the shooting call at about 11:30 p.m. at a Circle K gas station on 12702 Whittington Drive and found the clerk with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to HPD, the clerk noticed a large gathering of people loitering at the front of the store.
He proceeded to go outside to tell them they needed to leave when one person took out a gun and shot the clerk, police said.
The clerk was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
At this time, there is no description of the suspect who shot the clerk.
