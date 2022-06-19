Gas station store clerk shot after telling group to leave the area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station store clerk was found shot on Saturday in west Houston after telling a group to leave, according to police.HPD responded to the shooting call at about 11:30 p.m. at a Circle K gas station on 12702 Whittington Drive and found the clerk with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to HPD, the clerk noticed a large gathering of people loitering at the front of the store.He proceeded to go outside to tell them they needed to leave when one person took out a gun and shot the clerk, police said.The clerk was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.At this time, there is no description of the suspect who shot the clerk.