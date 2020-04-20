Personal Finance

Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states as demand drops during pandemic

Customers in at least a dozen states are seeing gas prices for under a $1 as the demand has dropped during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices are at their lowest level in over a decade, with the average price across the country sitting at $1.82 a gallon. The average is a dollar less than this time last year.

According to gasbuddy.com, the following states are seeing gas for under $1: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In fact, a check of prices in Wisconsin shows some customers are paying 89 cents.

What about here in Texas?

A quick check on GasBuddy shows gas prices for $1.03 in some places across the state. Around Houston, it's about 20 cents higher.

In March, a gas station in Kentucky lowered its gas to 99 cents per gallon.

READ MORE: It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
