Flames shoot from gas line after N. Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were hospitalized Sunday morning, including two children, after a fiery crash into a gas pipeline in north Houston.

It happened in the 4600 block of East Mount Houston Road, just west of the Eastex Freeway.

The four were in a car that was headed west when the driver veered over the center line, overcorrected, and ended up in a ditch when it hit a 2-inch pipe, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, deputies said.

CenterPoint Energy is at the scene working to restore power. In the meantime, power is out in the area, including traffic lights.

