Businesses evacuated by gas leak in Katy have reopened

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large gas leak that occurred behind a Kroger in Katy has been identified and is being worked on, according to the City of Katy Office of Emergency Management.

The gas leak, which happened on Spring Green Boulevard, forced FM 1463 to shut down Wednesday for at least an hour, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

All businesses that were forced to evacuate for safety reasons were allowed to reopen, however homes have yet to receive an all-clear, according to officials.

A Fort Bend HAZMAT crew was called to alleviate the situation.

CenterPoint Energy began digging to perform a repair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katygas leakdisasterroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Texas is 2nd state to surpass 2M COVID-19 cases
Want to stop wearing masks? This is what has to happen
More sunshine and warmer ahead of another cold front
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Congresswoman on Trump impeachment: 'Esta loco el hombre'
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Show More
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
Chase suspect passes out in custody after shooting at deputy
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
More TOP STORIES News