Businesses evacuated by gas leak in Katy have reopened

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large gas leak that occurred behind a Kroger in Katy has been identified and is being worked on, according to the City of Katy Office of Emergency Management.The gas leak, which happened on Spring Green Boulevard, forced FM 1463 to shut down Wednesday for at least an hour, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.All businesses that were forced to evacuate for safety reasons were allowed to reopen, however homes have yet to receive an all-clear, according to officials.A Fort Bend HAZMAT crew was called to alleviate the situation.CenterPoint Energy began digging to perform a repair.