Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center

COLUMBIA, Maryland -- A powerful gas explosion has badly damaged a shopping center in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports several businesses were damaged in the explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia on Sunday morning.

The shopping center was evacuated.

The explosion caused a power outage in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews were working to find the cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers and storms moving into our area this afternoon
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend
Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
'Not there yet:' Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery efforts
Teen arrested after 2-hour crime spree in northwest Harris Co.
Show More
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90,000 tuition
Stratford HS alum Andrew Luck retires from NFL after 7 seasons
Tropical Depression five has been upgraded to a tropical storm
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
More TOP STORIES News