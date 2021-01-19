Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"This is a great day in our household," the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity."

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama's vice president.

Brooks said that for this week's inaugural, he will perform solo doing "broken down, bare-bones stuff," and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious "We Shall Be Free," which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being "hellbent on making things good" and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

"I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I'm so tired of being divided," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwashington d.c.presidential inaugurationlive musicgarth brookskamala harrismusicus capitoljoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor warns bar owners and bargoers to 'love your family'
City Council to review policies after controversial post
Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
Texas anti-vaccine group got $166K in federal funds as virus raged
Fort Bend Co. ramps up security ahead of Inauguration Day
How does Houston rank in tech salaries and job growth?
TSU debate team to be part of virtual Inauguration Day event
Show More
16-year-old boy dies after shooting in SE Houston, police say
Rain chances and sea fog return this week
2 men wanted for shooting man to death in breezeway, HPD said
Heights Hospital closes over rent payment issue, notice says
Deshaun Watson asks organizers to call off rally on his behalf
More TOP STORIES News