Man dies after being hit by garbage truck in Cypress

A man is dead after deputies say he may have been intentionally hit by a garbage truck in Cypress.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the 10800 block of White Oak Point around 5 p.m.

Deputies say a 65-year-old man was run over after a garbage truck backed into him as he was attempting to throw away some garbage.
The man died on the scene.
