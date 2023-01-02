Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead at 43 on front porch of Memphis home

Gangsta Boo's cause of death has not yet been revealed

A former member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia has been found dead.

"Gangsta Boo," whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s. She was 43.

ABC affiliate WATN-TV reports Mitchell was found dead Sunday on the porch of a home in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January 21, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Her cause of death has not been revealed. Police say they will release more information at a later time.

Gangsta Boo's death was seemingly confirmed by fellow group member DJ Paul, who posted a photo of her on Instagram in tribute.